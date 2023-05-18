Three hurt in shooting at park in Lee's Summit

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Three people are hurt after a shooting at Lea McKeighan Park in Lee's Summit on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the park on NE Chipman Road around 10:30 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, people were leaving the park. But officers eventually found three victims who had been hit by gunfire: two victims arrived at a nearby hospital in private vehicles. A third victim was found a few blocks away from the park and taken to a hospital by paramedics.

The victims have injuries ranging from minor to serious but none are considered life-threatening.

Police did not release any information about a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee's Summit Police Department.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.