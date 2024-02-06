Three injured Monday in crossover crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crossover crash Monday evening injured three people, including a juvenile, in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said a maroon Chevrolet Suburban was going east on East 23rd Street Trafficway when the vehicle ran off the road and onto the soft dirt shoulder.

It's not known why the Suburban ran off the road.

The driver tried to get the vehicle back on the road, but his efforts caused the SUV to slide, police said.

The Suburban slid across the center median and was hit on the passenger side by a westbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet Suburban suffered critical injuries.

The Suburban's driver is in stable condition, according to police.

The pickup truck driver is in serious condition as of Monday night.

The police department's Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.



