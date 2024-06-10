Watch Now
Three people shot near 16th and Grand in downtown Kansas City

One person died in the shooting
Steve Silvestri
Posted at 3:22 AM, Jun 10, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say three people were shot overnight near 16th and Grand.

Police were called to the area of Truman and Grand on a reported shooting just before 1 a.m.

When they arrived police say they found an adult man on the sidewalk who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

While on scene, officers found two additional shooting victims in a parking lot behind the businesses.

Police say both adult women were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there was a large crowd on scene when officers arrived.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

