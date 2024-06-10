Three people shot near 16th and Grand in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say three people were shot overnight near 16th and Grand.

Police were called to the area of Truman and Grand on a reported shooting just before 1 a.m.

When they arrived police say they found an adult man on the sidewalk who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

While on scene, officers found two additional shooting victims in a parking lot behind the businesses.

Police say both adult women were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there was a large crowd on scene when officers arrived.

