Three-vehicle crash involving Independence Police Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash involving an on-duty Independence Police Officer.

Police say a Chevy Traverse was headed eastbound on U.S. 24 Highway, just west of River Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

That's when the driver swerved into the westbound lanes of the highway and struck a Chrysler 200.

Police say the collision redirected the Chrysler 200 into the driver's side of an Independence Police vehicle, which was also traveling westbound.

The driver of the Chevy Traverse appears to have serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver and a passenger from the Chrysler 200 were also transported to a local hospital.

The Independence Police Officer was transported to the hospital and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.