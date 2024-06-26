Toddler, infant found suffering in heat Tuesday; parents found passed out, smelling of liquor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff's Department deputies found a toddler and infant suffering in the heat Tuesday near Smithville Lake.

Deputies found the parents, a man and woman, smelling of liquor and passed out on a blanket with the infant between them and the toddler strapped into a car seat inside a nearby car.

The car, with the toddler inside sweating profusely, was found parked on the shoulder of the W Highway bridge, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Department.

The car had some of its doors open, but the parents were not with the car.

They took the toddler to an air-conditioned patrol car and offered him water while they waited for an ambulance, according to the news release.

More deputies searched the area and found the parents passed out on a blanket near the lake.

The baby between the parents on the blanket was pale and lethargic, according to the news release.

The baby was taken to an air-conditioned vehicle.

Deputies woke up the passed-out parents, both of whom looked and smelled drunk, according to the news release.

Neither parent knew the location of the toddler.

The news release said deputies found a large amount of alcohol in a cooler next to their blanket.

The baby and toddler were treated at a hospital and are in the custody of the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division.

The mother was treated for dehydration, and the father was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

