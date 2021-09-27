Topeka pastor to be investigated over sexual abuse allegation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, announced over the weekend that a pastor at Mater Dei Parish in Topeka is being investigated for sexual abuse.

Law enforcement was notified of the allegation against Father John Pilcher, a pastor at the church, and he has since been suspended from "the public exercise of priestly ministry" while the investigation is ongoing, according to a statement from the Archdiocese.

Pilcher has denied the allegations, which pertain to sexual abuse of a minor and is "cooperating fully," according to the statement.

The Independent Review Board will also review the case, in addition to law enforcement and will make a recommendation to Archbishop Joseph Naumann.

"The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas takes all allegations of misconduct by church personnel very seriously and works to respond to survivors’ needs with urgency and respect," the statement said.

Those with knowledge pertaining to the case are encouraged to contact the authorities first, but can also call the church's confidential report line at 913-647-3051 or online at www.archkck.org/reportabuse.