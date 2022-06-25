Topeka police say officers fatally shot knife-wielding man in an Amtrak station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Topeka say three officers have been placed on paid leave after fatally shooting a knife-wielding man at an Amtrak station Friday morning.
Police say the shooting happened after police were called to the station around 10 a.m. for reports of a man armed with a knife who was chasing and threatening people.
Police say the officers made several attempts to negotiate with the man and used less-than-lethal munitions to try to subdue the man, but failed.
Police say the officers shot the man when he charged them.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Police have not released the man's name or the names of the officers involved
