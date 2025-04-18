Tow truck driver charged with harassment after incident with television news crew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tow truck driver faces two felony harassment charges for an incident on April 15 that involved a local television news crew.

James Basham, 44, is charged in Jackson County Court with two counts of first-degree harassment. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

A court document states a television news reporter and a news photographer were inside a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox near Metro Tow when their vehicle was surrounded by tow trucks.

Surveillance video showed one tow truck backed in and parked next to the front driver's side bumper. A second flatbed truck backed in close to the driver's side doors and a third truck pulled in and blocked the front of the news vehicle, according to a court document.

A fourth truck backed in and blocked the news vehicle from the rear.

Police officers told the drivers to move their trucks, and the drivers complied.

