Tractor-trailer driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Thursday crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer driver died, and his passenger suffered serious injuries after a Thursday morning crash on US 69 Highway north of West 207th Street in Johnson County.

The driver, Eugene Merrell, 48, of Tonganoxie, Kansas, was driving a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck north on US 69 Highway at 7:18 a.m. when the accident occurred, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The crash log states that the truck ran off the road to the right, struck the bridge rail over West 207th Street, crossed into the number one lane and into the median.

The truck overturned in the median and stopped in the southbound lanes of US 69 Highway.

The water tank on the truck fell into the median, according to the crash log.

A passenger in the truck, 28-year-old Colin Cowdin of Ottawa, Kansas, suffered serious injuries.

Both men were wearing seat belts when the accident happened, the crash log states.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.