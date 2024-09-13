Tree trimmer electrocuted Friday while working in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tree trimmer was electrocuted Friday afternoon while working in southern Overland Park.

Johnson County firefighters and paramedics were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 12900 block of Connell Street.

A Johnson County Med-Act spokesperson said the worker, identified as a male roughly 30 years old, was in a harness working about 10 feet off the ground when the incident happened.

The worker was pronounced dead on scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

