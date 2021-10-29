Trial set for woman charged in Missouri road rage killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A trial date has been set for a woman accused of intentionally running down another woman with her car in a road rage incident on a Springfield street three years ago.

A judge has ordered Elizabeth McKeown, 49, to stand trial on June 6 for first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Barbara Foster, television station KYTV reported . The new trial date follows years of delays concerning McKeown's mental fitness to stand trial.

Police have said McKeown admitted in interviews to intentionally ramming the back of Foster's car on Nov. 20, 2018, during rush-hour, slow-moving traffic because she was in a hurry and frustrated that Foster's car wasn't moving faster.

When Foster got out to inspect the damage to her car, police said, McKeown slammed into her and dragged Foster nearly 60 feet until she crashed into another car. Witnesses at the scene boxed in McKeown's car until police arrived. Foster later died at a hospital.

Police said McKeown told officers she took several drugs prior to the crash. Before moving to Missouri, McKeown was fired from a hospital in Arkansas and her nursing license was suspended in 2006 after she was twice caught stealing the prescription painkillers, according to court records. McKeown also had a nursing license in Missouri that expired in 2013.

