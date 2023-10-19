Troopers ask for help in locating suspect wanted in alleged Interstate 35 road rage incident in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a road rage shooting early Thursday morning.

Around 6:20 a.m., troopers were notified of a shooting/alleged road rage incident on the sound bound lanes of Interstate 35 near Missouri Highway 152 in Liberty.

Troopers believe the incident was between two cars. The victim in one of the cars suffered minor injuries after the person in the other car fired shots into the victim’s car.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black newer-model four-door Chevrolet truck with LED headlights. No license plate information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the highway patrol at 816-622-0800.

