Troopers ID man killed early Saturday after maneuver caused crash on I-35 in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the man who died early Saturday in a crash that occurred as troopers used a maneuver to end a police chase.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, a trooper spotted a driver who appeared to be intoxicated driving a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV on northbound Interstate 35 near Chouteau Trafficway.

According to MoHP, the trooper attempted to pull over the driver, but the driver, identified as Samuel Holmes IV, 41, of Kansas City, Kansas, refused to stop.

A short time later, the trooper used a “tactical vehicle intervention” in an attempt to end the pursuit. Holmes lost control of the SUV after the tactic was used. The SUV traveled off the right side of the road, crashed into a ditch and overturned.

Holmes was ejected from the SUV during the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No troopers were injured in the incident. The interstate was closed for a time while crews investigated the incident.

The highway patrol said the investigation remained ongoing as of Monday night.

