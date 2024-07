KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured when a truck hit them Wednesday afternoon in Independence, police said.

At about 12:33 p.m., a 2017 Ram 2500 was traveling onto Missouri Highway 78 from S. Savage Street.

As the truck completed the turn, it struck two pedestrians.

Both people were taken to area hospitals. One remained in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene.

No the other details were immediately available.

—