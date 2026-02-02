Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Truck strikes Independence Avenue Bridge on Monday morning

Truck smashes into bridge on Independence Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a truck hit the bridge that runs over Independence Avenue on Monday morning.

The truck driver sustained a hand injury, believed to be non-life-threatening, KCPD said in a post on Facebook.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers with KCPD were still on the scene.

