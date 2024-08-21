Artist adds finishing touches to Independence Avenue Bridge mural, city installs new warning curtains

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Warning curtains, flashing lights, signage and now murals attempt to grab the attention of truck drivers approaching the Independence Avenue Bridge — known locally at the Truck Eating Bridge — in Northeast Kansas City, where numerous trucks have crashed into the 12-foot bridge over the years.

Become More was one of four artists chosen to paint a mural on the bridge.

The artist said his mural is unique because it has an underlying positive message between the two fish looking at each other.

“He’s telling him to turn around, to turn away from darkness, to turn away from destruction, to turn away from despair," Become More said.

Artists are adding their finishing touches this week.

“The theme originally was transportation, but this bridge has a history so we all went with truck eating bridges,” Become More said.

Jake Weller/KSHB A truck-eating-bridge-inspired mural on the Independence Avenue Bridge.

Since 2020, 48 trucks have hit the low-clearance bridge, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Warning curtains were installed in February and were effective until trucks collided with the bridge on April 3 and June 1, per KCPD.

"For problems like this, it is the city government's job to find solutions," said KCMO Councilman Crispin Rea.

The city awarded the mural project $20,000 through the ReBuildKC Neighborhood Grants.

It shared the costs of the warning curtains with the railroad, which prohibits change to the structure of the bridge.

"Today, we reinstalled the curtain 2.0," Rea said.

After a truck damaged the original warning curtain, the city created a sturdier one and installed it Tuesday.

Just in time for one truck, which breaked before crashing around rush hour Tuesday evening.

Jake Weller/KSHB A truck stopped in the middle of Independence Avenue Tuesday evening after the driver realized the truck was to tall for the Independence Avenue Bridge.

Become More saw several close calls while painting this summer.

“I do feel sorry for the trucks that get stuck at this point, because if they get stuck, they have to look around at all four walls where trucks are being devoured like, ‘Aw man,’” Become More said.

In addition to awareness, the artist says the murals bring the Northeast community together.

“It allows people to to be immersed in art and in beauty throughout their everyday life, which I think is important for people," Become More said.

The city said it's confident the warning curtain will continue to deter crashes here on Independence Avenue.

—