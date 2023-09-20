Trucker charged in '96, '98 murders of 2 KCK women; officials say there could be more victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former trucker was recently arrested for the 1996 and 1998 murders of two Kansas City, Kansas, women, and investigators are looking into whether he's linked to other cold cases, officials said Wednesday.

KCKPD Police Chief Karl Oakman and Wyandotte County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Dupree made the announcements during in an update on KCKPD's Cold Case Unit.

Murder cases of Christina King and Sameemah Mussawir

Gary Dion Davis Sr. is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Christina King and Sameemah Mussawir.

On Dec. 25, 1998, King's body was found behind an abandoned building in KCK.

Investigators recovered items at the crime scene and sent them to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

On Nov. 22, 1996, Mussawir's body was located inside a home in KCK.

DNA evidence gathered at both scenes were linked to Davis, according to Dupree.

At the time of their murders, a second-degree murder charge was an off-grid person felony, therefore Davis is charged with those and faces life in prison if convicted.

"These charges are the result of the hard work of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and the cold case squad," Dupree said.

Oakman said Wednesday Davis worked as a truck driver and investigators are looking into whether he's a suspect in other cases.

"We are continuing to investigate that suspect for other possible cold cases in the Kansas City metro area, as well as within the United States," Oakman said.

Oakman and Dupree couldn't immediately provide more information on those cases.

Murder of Dion Estell

Two the other cases were also discussed during Wednesday's announcement.

On July 22, 1997, 16-year-old Dion Estell was found shot to death lying in a creek.

Earlier this year, detectives were tipped off that Leon Caldwell, who is currently an inmate at the Lansing State Prison, admitted to killing Estell.

Oakman said Caldwell requested a meeting with detectives during which he admitted to details that only the killer would know and he was later charged with the murder of Estell.

Baby Girl Jane Doe

The fourth case discussed involved an infant, referred to as Baby Girl Jane Doe, found dead inside of dumpster at a KCK apartment complex on Nov. 16, 1976.

Responding officers located the baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached.

At the time of the murder, detectives discovered that a teenager had been visiting her mother for Thanksgiving and left the area two days after the baby girl was found.

Over the years, family of the infant told investigators the infant belonged to the teen.

In 2022, detectives were able to locate the teen, who is now in her 60s and obtained DNA, which linked her to the infant.

She admitted to giving birth to the baby, but that her grandmother took the baby and walked away.

Based on evidence, detectives identified the grandmother, who has since died, as the suspect in the infant's death.

