Two 18-year-olds from Kearney, Mo. killed in early Sunday 4-car wreck in NW Missouri

Three people died – including two from Kearney – Sunday morning in a four-car crash on Interstate 29 near Watson, Missouri.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report reveals that a Kia Sorento and Chevrolet Tahoe were traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-29 around 7:22 a.m. Sunday when the Kia collided with a northbound Ford Focus.

The driver of the Kia lost control and went off the road, where the car struck a bridge abutment and caught fire. The Ford Focus also went off the road and overturned, ejecting a passenger.

A Volvo semi-tractor attempted to avoid the crash but also lost control and struck the Chevrolet. Both vehicles eventually ended up in the median of the interstate.

Two 18-year-olds in the Ford were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third person in the Ford was also seriously injured. All three were from Kearney.

A 29-year-old Bellevue, Nebraska man driving the Kia was also pronounced deceased at the scene. A 1-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

