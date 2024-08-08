Two charged in knife attack on ATA rider

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A woman and a man have been charged in an attack that severed an artery on a KCATA passenger.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has charged Shaunte L. Washington and Mohummah S. Baker in connection with the August 5th attack.

According to court records Washington boarded a KCATA bus and began wielding a knife and making threatening stabbing motions toward another female passenger.

A male passenger confronted Washington telling her she was not going to assault the other female.

Baker, who was in the back of the bus began arguing withe the male passenger, and Washington and the other female began arguing as well.

A fight broke out.

Baker punched the victims several times, and Washington allegedly stabbed him repeatedly, and one stab wound severed an artery.

A KCATA security officer was finally able to subdue Washinton and Baker.

Both face a $75,000.00 bond.



