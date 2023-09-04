Two injured in late-night crash in Hodge Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a late-night crash in Hodge Park.

The Kansas City Police Department says about 10:30 Sunday night a grey VW Tiguan was parked in the parking lot at NE 96th Street and Reinking Road.

A white Honda Accord was traveling north through the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

The Honda Accord struck the VW on the side, causing the VW to flip onto its roof.

The driver of the VW, who was not wearing his seatbelt, received life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda was not injured, but a passenger in the Honda received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.