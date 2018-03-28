KANSAS CITY, Mo. - 3/28/18 UPDATE | Prosecutors have dismissed criminal charges against the two original defendants, Antonio Stuckey and Raymond Robinson. Both defendants were also dismissed as parties in Ali Adnan's civil suit, though the civil suit continues against the restaurant and the Plaza.

9/29/16 UPDATE | One of the victims in the assault, Army Capt. Ali Adnan, has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant saying it could have done more to keep him and other patrons safe.

EARLIER | Two Kansas City men have been charged in connection with a recent assault at outside a Country Club Plaza restaurant. A man was seriously hurt in the incident.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Antonio D. Stuckey, 26, and Raymond P. Robinson, 30, each face charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

According to court documents, officers responded to Zocalo Mexican Cuisine & Tequileria Restaurant on Sept. 19 to investigate a reported assault.

"Victim 1" told police he was in the bar and bumped into a man, later identified in a photo line-up as Robinson. The same man said he left the bar, and Robinson approached him outside. According to court documents, the victim said Robinson got chest-to-chest with him and then knocked him unconscious. After the victim fell to the ground, he said, men started “boot stomping” him.

"Victim 2" told police said he saw several men attack Victim 1. The second victim said he was trying to keep the men off the first victim. Court documents state a third person, "Victim 3," told police he was walking away when he saw Victims 1 and 2 had a huge crowd following them. He said he tried to calm the men down, but then he saw Victims 1 and 2 get hit. Victim 3 said he got on top of Victims 1 and 2 to prevent them from getting stomped on.

Officials at Fort Leavenworth later identified two of the victims as Capt. Ali Adnan and Capt. Scott White who serve in the Army Reserve with the 151st Theater Information Operations Group at Fort Totten, New York. Officials said they were attending the Army’s Functional Area 30 Qualification Course at Fort Leavenworth.

One witness described Robinson to police and said he left in a white Chevrolet Malibu or Impala. The witness also told police a credit card was used by one of the suspects involved in the case, later identified as Stuckey.

According to court documents, Plaza security video showed a white Malibu leaving a parking space to the southeast of Zocalo before circling the block and pulling in front of the restaurant. On Oct. 10, detectives located Robinson’s white Malibu in the driveway of his home.

Court documents state Stuckey initially denied being involved in an altercation at Zocalo. After re-contacting detectives, Stuckey admitted to being present and being involved in the fight.

Court documents said Victim 1 sustained a severe brain injury, skull fracture and multiple facial fractures. Victim 2 was treated at the hospital for a swollen jaw and concussion. Court documents state Victim 3 said he was hit a few times but did not require medical attention.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $125,000 for Robinson and $100,000 for Stuckey.

