Two KCMO municipal corrections officers hit detainee after he kicked one and spit on another

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri, corrections officers hit a municipal detainee after the detainee kicked one officer and spit on another.

The incident happened late last week as two corrections officers were escorting a shackled defendant out of municipal court to turn him over to Vernon County, Missouri, sheriff's deputies, according to information from the office of Mayor Quinton Lucas.

"No matter the provocation, I am disturbed by the behavior displayed by two corrections officers toward a City detainee," Mayor Lucas said in a statement. "The officers were immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave and we have referred the incident to the Kansas City Police Department for a thorough investigation."

The city contracts with the Vernon and Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff's Departments to house municipal inmates because KCMO has no municipal jail.

The news release from the mayor's office states city leadership found out about the incident Sept. 27.

The detainee was offered, but refused medical treatment.

"These are difficult jobs and I thank the corrections officers and Kansas City police officers who intervened to protect the detainee and their fellow corrections officers," Lucas said in the statement.

