Two pedestrians hit in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are in the hospital after getting hit by a car overnight.

Police say around 2 a.m., two people were crossing 39th Street when a blue Honda Accord was traveling westbound on 39th approaching Pennsylvania with a green traffic light.

The pedestrians walked directly into the path of the Honda and were struck. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Police say there were no signs of impairment from the driver.

Police say the two pedestrians were taken to a hospital.

One is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

