Two people in custody after fatal wrong-way crash in Independence

Posted at 2:56 AM, Sep 25, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of Little Blue Parkway and East Bundschu Road.

Police say a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Little Blue Parkway just after 11 p.m.

The Ford F-150 hit a northbound Dodge Avenger driven by Sharon Ault of Buckner, Missouri.

Police say Ault died on the scene.

The two people inside the Ford F-150 were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Police say the driver of the Ford F-150 is in police custody.

The passenger was treated for minor injuries and released.

She is also in police custody.

Police say the Ford F-150 was a reported stolen vehicle.

