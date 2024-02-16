Two people killed, one injured in overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say two people were killed and a third person injured in an overnight homicide.

Police were called to the 11200 block of Booth Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a man in the front yard of a home who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers were then summoned to a nearby home where they found a teen boy who had been shot.

He died on the scene.

An additional adult man was found inside the home with non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital and is being treated.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates there was a social gathering between several people and a disturbance broke out, resulting in gunfire.

Police do not currently have anyone in custody.

