Three people shot in Westport overnight, one dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say three people were shot overnight in Westport.

Police were called to the area about 2:40 a.m.

Police say they heard multiple gunshots near Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, and a few seconds later a victim ran up to the officers saying he had been shot.

About the same time, officers were called to Archibald and Broadway, and discovered another male who had been shot.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

A third victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

One of the victims died at the hospital, the other two are reported in stable condition.

No suspect information, or what led up to the shootings has been released at this time.

