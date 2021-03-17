2 people shot near 43rd, Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a double shooting at the QuikTrip near 43rd Street and Main Street.

Police said two people were shot around midnight.

They have non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

