2 people shot near 43rd, Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a double shooting at the QuikTrip near 43rd Street and Main Street.
Police said two people were shot around midnight.
They have non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
