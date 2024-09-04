Two people shot, one fatally, overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say one person was killed and a second person injured in a shooting.

Police say they were called to the area of 55th and Prospect about 11:30 p.m. when they heard the sound of gunfire to their east across the highway.

At 55th and South Benton, police found two shooting victims, one man and one woman.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital.

The woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man had more serious injuries and police say he died at the hospital around 1 a.m.

Police have not identified a possible suspect.

