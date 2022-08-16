Two people shot, one killed, outside Kansas City convenience store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say two people were shot outside a convenience store in the 2600 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
Police were called to the store in regards to a shooting about 11:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot outside the store.
One of the victims died a short time after police arrived.
The second victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
