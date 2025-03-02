Two toddlers killed in Saturday night explosion, fire in Butler, Mo., house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two toddlers died Saturday night in a reported explosion and house fire in Butler, Mo.

A 911 call about 11:30 p.m. alerted the Bates County Sheriff's Department to the explosion and fire in a rural part of the city, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department.

First responders found the house engulfed in fire.

Three of the five people living in the house were outside, but the two children couldn't be rescued, according to the Facebook post.

Both children, who were two-years-old, died at the scene.

The three people who escaped the burning house were taken to a hospital. No word on their conditions Sunday morning.

Other fire departments were called to help to knock down the blaze.

The Bates County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating what caused the fire.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these children," Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson stated in the news release. "Please keep them all in your prayers as they will have a rough road ahead."

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.