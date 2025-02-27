Two women said they were blindsided by news no charges will be filed against a former pastor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two women are upset after they learned Bobby Hawk, a former pastor and Blue Springs School Board president, won't face criminal charges for what the women claim was inappropriate behavior by Hawk.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Melesa Johnson’s office made the announcement Wednesday, stating the statute of limitations prevents them from filing any charges against Hawk.

The case began last summer when a woman said Hawk allegedly groomed her at his church when she was 12 years old.

KSHB 41 Anchor/Investigator Caitlin Knute interviewed women who came forward last year and claimed they were victims of Hawk.

Knute spoke with the women Wednesday about the decision not to prosecute Hawk.

"We’ve definitely been talking," Destiny Bounds said. "Like we all just feel like we’re really all shocked. Yeah, it’s been, I mean not even 24 hours and I think some of us are just trying to process. What’s our next move? What’s our next steps? I mean, yesterday was all about do we even respond, do we issue a release? Do we do something? How do we do this right?"

Ali Terwillger told Knute she was not made aware of the decision and got a text with the news while she was at coffee with friends.

"My heart just dropped," Terwilliger said.

The women planned to file a civil lawsuit last year against Hawk, but were told to wait until the criminal investigation was finished.

Johnson said her office would reopen the case if new evidence was given to them.

Terwillger said she doesn't regret coming forward last year with her story about what Hawk allegedly did to her.

"I don't regret it at all," she said. "I'll take the pain and I'll take the hardships because these women are worth fighting for and their stories matter."

The Independence Examiner first reported news that no charges would be filed.

