U.S. Marshals arrest 152, seize nearly $5,000 in crime operation in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Marshals Service for the Western District of Missouri recently completed a crime operation called "Operation Triple Beam" in Kansas City.

The marshals worked alongside local police departments to target crime in disproportionately affected neighborhoods, according to a release from the U.S. Marshal's Office.

The operation resulted in:



Arrest of 150 state, local and federal fugitives

2 gang members arrested

10 firearms seized

0.145 kilograms (kg) of narcotics seized

96 rounds of ammunition seized

$4,498 in U.S. Currency seized

"Over 93% of the arrests were for violence related crimes," the release stated.

Operation Triple Beam was the fifth operation conducted in a series of similar moves that began in 2018 in support of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an initiative that attempts to reduce violent crime through "community engagement, prevention and intervention, focused and strategic enforcement and accountability."

Previous operations include Operation Washout in 2018 (68 arrests), Operation Triple Beam in 2019 (335 arrests), Operation Relentless Pursuit in 2020 (176 arrests) and Operation LeGend in 2020 (488 arrests).

“Our department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals and all of the other participating agencies for their hard work and dedication to this operation," Kansas City Police Department Chief Rick Smith said in the release. "This collaborative effort had an impact on reducing violent crime in our city and we are grateful for the successful outcome of Project Safe Neighborhoods."

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .