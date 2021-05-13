U.S. Marshals seek man who escaped from Leavenworth hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Marshals Service from the District of Kansas is looking for a man who escaped from a hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Bruce Jenson, 44, was released from the Bureau of Prisons in Leavenworth on Wednesday and taken to the Grossman Center Half-Way House.

The same day he was taken to a St. John's hospital for a mental health issue, where he escaped.

Jenson was last seen wearing white pants and white shirt.

He's 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has a shaved head.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Jenson has violent tendencies and people should not attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kansas City TIPS hotline at (816)-474-847.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .