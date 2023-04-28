US Marshals Service offering $10K reward for information on man accused of KCK police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man accused of shooting 3 KCK police officers and mistakenly released from a local jail.

Jae'veon Mitchell Locke, 21 is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated endangering of a child and distribution of fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The shootout with KCK officers happened April 5 and Locke was inadvertently released from the Platte County Jail on April 21.

Locke is black, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

He has black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his right arm.

Locke is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Locke's location should call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App.

All calls are kept confidential.

—