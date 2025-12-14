United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters release statement on De Soto Panasonic plant incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters (UA) issued a statement Saturday on the deadly law enforcement shooting Dec. 12 at the Panasonic battery plant in De Soto.

A member of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office shot and killed 55-year-old Jonathan Lunceford of Blue Springs.

Lunceford was suspected of stabbing one man several times at the plant at West 103rd Street and Astra Parkway.

Emergency medical personnel took the victim to a hospital with multiple stab wounds.

He was reported in critical condition Friday. No updates have been given on his condition, age or the relationships between Lunceford and the victim as of noon Sunday.

“We are aware of the tragic events involving United Association members at the Panasonic battery facility in De Soto, Kansas," according to the union's statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved. We are grateful for the swift response from local law enforcement. No family should have to deal with this kind of tragedy, especially as we come together during the holiday season. We condemn this violence. It has no place on our jobsites.”

The Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Investigations Team, with the Olathe Police Department as the lead agency, is investigating the deadly shooting.

The team will send its findings to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office for review and a decision on whether charges will be filed.

