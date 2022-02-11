University of Kansas sees rise in crime from 2020 to 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas saw an increase in crime from the 2020 school year to the 2021 school year, according to the university's yearly crime report .

In 2020, the university reported 336 crimes total. In 2021, that number increased about 41%, with 474 crimes reported.

However, numbers in 2020 remained uncharacteristically low, likely because the pandemic resulted in fewer students on campus.

In 2019, the university reported 483 crimes, and in years going back to 2012 each year saw crime reporting numbers over 600.

From 2020 to 2021, the starkest increases came from theft, mostly from buildings, cars or shoplifting.

