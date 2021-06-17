US Marshals join search for KCMO murder suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The US Marshals have joined the Kansas City, Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the search for a woman accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Jazmyn Henrion last August.

KaShawn Roper, 45, was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of weapon.

Roper allegedly shot Henrion following an altercation near 68th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Henrion later arrived at Research Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The US Marshals is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to Roper's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact US Marshal Deputy Jordan Rewald at (816)-512-2014.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .