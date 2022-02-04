US Marshals Service increases reward for capture of KC homicide suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Marshals Service announced Friday that the reward for information leading to the capture of a Kansas City, Missouri, homicide suspect has increased to up to $5,000.

KaShawn Nicole Roper, 46, is wanted by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department in connection to an Aug. 23, 2020, shooting that left 23-year-old Jazmyn Henrion dead, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The shooting incident occurred near 68th Street and Cleveland Avenue, and Roper allegedly fired a gun into a vehicle that was occupied by Henrion and another person.

The second person survived their injuries.

On Sept. 10, 2020, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged Roper with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Roper "has a history of assaultive behavior and has spent time in prison in the state of Missouri," the release said. "If encountered, she may be armed."

The release also said Roper is aware that she is wanted by police and is actively eluding them.

Roper is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 to 130 pounds. She also has at least two gold teeth and numerous tattoos such as Chinese-style lettering on her neck, a panther on her left calf, "Kenneth" in large letters on her left arm, a rose on her chest, a chain bracelet on her right ankle and a playboy bunny on her right wrist.

Roper has worked as a nail technician and a store clerk. She also has family and associates in Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, South Dakota and Texas.

Anyone with information on Roper's whereabouts should contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Jordan Rewald at 816-512-2014.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .