US Postal Inspection Service offering up to $150K for information in Westport attempted postal robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A reward of up to $150,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects who allegedly attempted to rob two postal carriers at two locations near Westport, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service shared Wednesday.

Investigators said the incidents took place around 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Three suspects reportedly approached two postal carriers in the 200 block of Westport Road. The suspects again approached the carriers in the 3900 block of Warwick Boulevard.

One of the suspects allegedly pointed a handgun at the carriers, per the postal inspection service.

Investigators said the suspects were driving a stolen red 2011 Dodge Charger with a broken rear passenger window.

The public is advised to not take action to apprehend the suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 1-877-876-2455. When calling, say, “law enforcement,” and refer to Case No. 4318555-ROBB.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said all information will be kept confidential.

—