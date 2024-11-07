Watch Now
Vandal hurls object toward front door of coffee shop in KCMO's historic Columbus Park neighborhood

The owner of Cafe Ca Phe is working to recover after surveillance video captured a vandal throwing a hard object toward the store's front door, shattering the glass.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was another incident of vandalism in the city's north end Wednesday as someone threw an object at the door of a neighborhood coffee shop, damaging it.

Security video captured a suspect throwing an object several times at Cafe Cà Phê, 916 E. 5th St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were sent to the cafe at about 7:40 a.m., but found no suspects, according to a police department spokesperson.

The community rallied around the business after it was vandalized.

Vandal damages door at Cafe Ca Phe

"It's not easy at all to bounce back from something like this," said Bety Le Shackelford with Cafe Cà Phê. "But luckily, we have such a beautiful community that already supports us, that community we hold so precious and dear. We already have people in the shop right now and help take care of the door, help security system."

A nearby florist offered free bouquets for Cafe Cà Phê customers.

