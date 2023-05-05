Vandals damage baseball field at Klamm Park in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vandals damaged fencing and other parts of the baseball field overnight at Klamm Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department posted four photographs of the damage Friday on the Facebook page of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, Kansas City, Kansas.

"The Parks and Recreation Department works hard to combat vandalism/damage that takes place in our parks.," according to a statement posted on the county's Facebook page. "These photos were taken this morning after an incident was reported at Klamm Park baseball field. Klamm Park is a popular place for youth baseball leagues and more. It’s always discouraging to see damages like this done to our parks/facilities."

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department urges anyone with information about vandalism in the parks to call 913-596-3000.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.