Vandals ransack Kansas City, Kansas, nonprofit office, spray paint obscene messages on walls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trio of vandals allegedly broke into the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City/Kansas City Raindrop Foundation, damaged office furniture and other items and spray painted obscene messages on the walls.

The crimes happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the group's office located at 4215 Shawnee Drive in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a news release from the institute.

After failing to break in the front door, the three managed to break a window and climb into the building.

Surveillance pictures show the damage caused by the three males, one of whom is holding a handgun in one of the pictures provided to KSHB 41.

They also spray painted an anarchy symbol, a swastika and other foul messages.

“The Dialogue Institute and Raindrop Foundation KC strongly condemns the vandalism against our community," according to a statement from the group. "Regardless of the perpetrators’ motivations, the use of Nazi symbolism is intended to provoke, cause conflict and sow the seeds of hate and mistrust in this country."

Muslims of Turkish origin are the primary leaders and organizers of the nonprofit foundation, according to the news release.

The building is used for meetings and special events.

