Vehicle collision near Truman Road, Van Brunt Boulevard kills pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a vehicle collision around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Truman Road and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police said a gray Honda Civic traveling northbound on Van Brunt stopped at a red traffic signal.

When the light turned green, the driver entered the intersection and was struck by a silver BMW 535XI traveling westbound on Truman. The BMW was traveling at a “very high rate of speed” when it ran the red light, per police.

The collision caused the BMW to lose control, exit the roadway to the left and strike a wooden utility pole, which police said was sheared out of the ground.

During the collision, a pedestrian was walking in the bike lane on the south side of Truman Road. The pedestrian was struck by the BMW while it was flipping, according to police.

Police said the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

Two occupants of the BMW fled the scene on foot, heading westbound on Truman, per KCPD.

KCPD said Evergy was called to the scene to restore power due to the downed utility pole.

