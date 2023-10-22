Vehicle fire closes westbound Interstate 435 at U.S. 169 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 435 is closed at U.S. 169 Highway in Clay County, Missouri, due to a vehicle fire.

The interstate was closed around 5:55 a.m. Sunday due to the blaze, according to KC Scout.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says traffic is being redirected onto northbound U.S. 169.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured in the vehicle fire.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department and Missouri Department of Transportation remain on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

