Vehicle fleeing Independence police kills 2 motorcyclists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two motorcyclists were killed Wednesday night by a vehicle fleeing Independence police.

IPD reports officers spotted a stolen Jeep around 10:40 p.m. near East 29th Street and Santa Fe Road.

When the driver noticed police, the suspect fled.

Swerving into oncoming traffic, the Jeep turned south onto Scott Avenue and struck an uninvolved motorcycle heading east on Winner Road.

Two riders were on the motorcycle. The driver died at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

After hitting the motorcycle, the Jeep continued to “drive dangerously,” per IPD.

Police report the suspect drove the “wrong way on several roadways, including I-70.”

Officers were eventually able to stop the Jeep and take the suspect into custody.

Investigation into the pursuit and fatal crash is ongoing.

