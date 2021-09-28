Vehicle stolen from Northland with child inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside.

The vehicle was taken from the area of Northeast 82nd Terrace and North Flintlock Road, near the Liberty area.

KCPD confirmed a child was inside at the time.

The suspect eventually dropped the child off at the QuikTrip at Northeast Vivion Road and North Brighton Avenue.

As of 7:15 a.m., the suspect and vehicle had not been located.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

