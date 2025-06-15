Vehicle theft in Ottawa leads to pursuit through Franklin, Johnson counties into Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vehicle theft overnight in Ottawa, Kansas, led to a pursuit through Franklin and Johnson counties into Kansas City, Missouri.

Ottawa police said officers were called just after midnight on Sunday, June 15, to a burglary and vehicle theft at Victory Dodge Ottawa.

Police said a witness described seeing the suspects use a vehicle to crash through the dealership. From there, they said the suspects stole a blue 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Jailbreak.

After the suspects fled the scene north on Interstate 35, the Wellsville Police Department located the vehicle.

While Wellsville attempted to stop the Challenger, the vehicle continued to flee into Johnson County.

From there, “multiple agencies assisted and attempted to stop the vehicle,” per Ottawa police.

The Overland Park Police Department successfully deployed a tire deflation device, but the Challenger continued.

The pursuit was discontinued by Wellsville after the vehicle went eastbound on Interstate 435 and crossed into Kansas City, Missouri.

“Detectives from the Ottawa Police Department are investigating and will collect evidence from the multitude of agencies that assisted in attempting to apprehend the suspects involved,” the department said in a news release.

In thanking all agencies involved with the endeavor, the Ottawa Police Department said it acknowledges the assistance of each department with “trying to stop and arrest these brazen criminals.”

Anyone with information can call the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-1700 or submit a tip online here.

