Veterans to receive $7M settlement in Leavenworth VA sexual abuse case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The federal government will pay a $7 million settlement to eight veterans who were sexually abused by a Leavenworth VA Medical Center physician’s assistant.

Danny Thomas, a lead attorney in the case, confirmed to 41 Action News that the settlement had been reached related to cases against Mark Wisner.

Wisner was sentenced in 2017 to 15-and-a-half years in prison for the abuse after being found guilty of criminal sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and three counts of sexual battery.

41 Action News previously obtained Wisner’s first physician’s assistant registration application for the state of Kansas, which showed his application was approved despite stating he had a criminal record.

Court documents obtained in 2016 also stated that Wisner admitted to a VA investigator he was arrested in California in the late 1980s for an incident of sexual nature.

In 2019, more than 80 veterans also had reached a settlement for $7 million total.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .