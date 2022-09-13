Victim confronts suspects breaking into cars in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a crime spree.

Kansas City, Kansas, police say that around 3:30 a.m., they received reports of two suspects breaking into cars in a neighborhood near 109th Street and Parallel Parkway.

A victim of one of the break-ins confronted the suspects and started chasing them. At some point during the confrontation, the suspects allegedly got behind the victim and opened fire, though the victim was not struck.

Police later located the suspects near 75th Street and State Avenue and initiated their own pursuit, which eventually crossed state lines into Kansas City, Missouri.

The chase ended when the suspects lost control of their vehicle, which rolled over and ejected both suspects. The pair were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

