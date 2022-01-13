Watch
Victim critically wounded in shooting holds suspect until police arrive

Police lights
Posted at 10:40 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 23:40:49-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person critically wounded by gunfire managed to hold the suspect until police arrived.

KCMO officers went into a house at about 6:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Agnes Avenue, a department news release states.

They arrested the suspected shooter and the wounded victim was taken to a hospital.

Detectives are sorting out what led to the gun violence.

